Heather Lyke out as University of Pittsburgh’s athletics director, Pitt chancellor says

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is making a change at the top of their Athletics Department.

Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel has relieved Heather Lyke, the university’s director of athletics, of her duties, according to a statement released Monday morning.

Lyke started at Pitt in 2017. She is a native of Canton, Ohio, and prior to coming to Pitt, she worked at Ohio State, Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan.

At the time of her hiring in early 2017, Lyke was only the fifth women to lead a sports program in all five of the power conferences combined.

Gabel’s statement thanks Lyke for her time at the university, but goes on to say they are entering a new era in college athletics and a new vision is needed.

Jennifer Tuscano has been named the university’s interim director of athletics, the statement said.

Here is Gabel’s full statement.

“Today, I informed University of Pittsburgh director of athletics, Heather Lyke, that I was making a change in the leadership of our athletics program.

Upon her arrival at Pitt in 2017, Heather guided our program through a unique period in college athletics and we thank her for her leadership during that time. Her tenure included successes from football’s first ACC championship to volleyball reaching its first-ever NCAA Final Four, while representing the University at the conference and national levels. However, as we enter a new era in college athletics, one that seems to change by the day, we need a new vision and a new leader of our athletics department. On behalf of all Panthers, we wish Heather and her family the best with appreciation for their service to Pitt.

Pitt Athletics has a long tradition of being one of the nation’s leading athletics programs, with world-class student athletes, coaches and staff, and amazing fans and donors, all anchored in one of the world’s top research universities. The program truly represents the front porch of our University, bringing in our community by serving as an important access point across campus, our region, our nation and the world. We are immediately initiating a national, comprehensive search for a new Panthers director of athletics, and we are confident that under the direction of interim director of athletics Jennifer Tuscano, Pitt Athletics will continue to do its part to elevate our University and win the Pitt way – both in the classroom and in competition.”

In July 2023, Lyke sat down for an interview with Talk Pittsburgh host Heather Abraham. They discussed what it was like for Lyke to work in such a male dominated field.

“It’s a bit rare, but at the end of the day, I think it’s about your own individual leadership abilities,” Lyke said.

“I think this job is just really about leadership,” she said. “It’s about relationship building, managing complex situations in a very visible setting. It’s about building great relationships with coaches and you can do that whether you’re male or female.”

