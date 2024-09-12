Along for the ride: Texas police bust vape shops selling THC to minors

By Kelsy Mittauer, Katie Standing

ALLEN, Texas (KTVT) — This summer, police in Allen spent weeks making undercover purchases at smoke shops across the city, then sending the THC products for testing at a certified lab in North Texas.

Investigators wrote up warrants for nine stores; in August they conducted a coordinated raid with the DEA and seized products they said were over the legal limit.

This video takes you through the testing, the raids and the stories from parents who say their children were allowed to illegally buy from some of the stores.

City Vapes owners did not respond to CBS News Texas’ requests for comment.

David Sergi is a hemp attorney who represents the other eight businesses that were raided by Allen police. He sent CBS News Texas this statement:

“The actions of Allen, Texas Police Department, and the DEA are an escalation of the tactics used in other parts of the state to intimidate businesses selling legal hemp-based products.

These local, family-owned businesses are operating legally. The Allen, Texas Police Department and the DEA overstepped their authority by destroying products, taking point-of-sale systems and records, and confiscating personal computers belonging to employees.

There is a right way and a wrong way under Texas law to deal with products that may be out of compliance. They have gone down the completely wrong path and will be held accountable.

Allen Hemp Coalition represents some of the businesses targeted in the legally questionable raids. They are currently in court fighting for their right to operate legally as prescribed by Federal and Texas law. We successfully stayed a subpoena from the DEA, a subpoena that was a blatant fishing expedition.”

