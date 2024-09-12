‘We wanted to do something’: Wisconsin teen raises epilepsy awareness with annual 26-mile walk

By Andrea Williams

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the world. If you have epilepsy, surges of electrical activity in your brain can cause recurring seizures. Annalise Oren has lived with epilepsy since she was two years old.

Annalise is now a sophomore at Elkhorn Area High School, and for the past three years, she has helped spread awareness about epilepsy by walking 26 miles with her dad, Troy.

“We decided we wanted to do something as a fundraiser for the foundation,” said Troy. “I walk 26 miles because one in 26 people will develop epilepsy throughout their lifetime,” added Annalise.

Most people with epilepsy live lives similar to those without the disorder; however, some people with frequent seizures may not be able to work or drive. Annalise has epilepsy, but it doesn’t have her. She’s also a cheerleader at Elkhorn Area High School.

She fights through hard times and symptoms like fatigue and blurry vision with the support of her coaches and teammates.

“When you have an epileptic seizure, what happens?” asked TMJ4’s Andrea Williams.

“I stop and stare into space and shake all over the place, so I’m not responding, which scares people,” answered Annalise.

Ryan Mittelstaedt, a teacher and cheer coach at Elkhorn, said, “Everybody’s aware of Annalise and some of the restrictions she has, and there’s a game plan if something needs to be modified. Everyone is really supportive and helpful.”

Allowing her to participate in activities makes her parents a little nervous, but her dad has faith as he watches his daughter grow up.

“As a parent, you always want to protect, but you have to let them feel things out. She’s very independent and wants to do things on her own. Her school is great, her teachers are great, her friends are great. The first responders are great,” said Troy.

Annalise and her dad will start their 26-mile journey at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex and end at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

“We use the Milwaukee County Parks system, which starts down Ryan Road, zigzags through neighborhoods, and goes through woods,” said Troy.

It’s an all-day trek, but they’ve got it all mapped out. They take their time and rest when needed, committed to finishing the journey together.

“After she finished the first one, Mom asked her if she wanted to do it again, and she said yes. When we finish, she’s just got a smile from ear to ear. She knows she completed it,” said Troy.

“For the people who have epilepsy, I would say just power through it. It will get better. It might seem like a nightmare at first, but it gets better,” Annalise smiled.

For more information on the Milwaukee Walk to End Epilepsy, visit Epilepsy Wisconsin.

