Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia sworn in as trooper in final hours of life, MSP says

NEW BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts State Police recruit who suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise died surrounded by family and loved ones Friday night after being removed from life-support at a Massachusetts hospital, according to the department.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, of Worcester, became unresponsive in the boxing ring during a defensive tactics training exercise at the State Police Academy on Thursday, according to NewsCenter 5 sources.

Police said the academy’s on-site medical team, which includes dedicated staff from UMass Medical, responded immediately and rendered aid. He was then taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

“Despite the heroic efforts of medical professionals to deliver lifesaving care, trainee Delgado-Garcia died at the hospital,” state police spokesman Tim McGuirk said.

Delgado-Garcia entered the 90th Recruit Training Troop in April and was set to graduate on Oct. 9 at the DCU Center in Worcester.

“The Massachusetts State Police administered the oath of office in Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s final hours of life. He was surrounded by family, loved ones, and classmates during the bi-lingual ceremony, which culminated in him being pinned with his Trooper Badge,” McGuirk said.

State Police escorted Delgado-Garcia’s body from UMass Memorial to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Westfield Saturday evening.

“Trooper Enrique Delgado Garcia was weeks away from graduating from the State Police Academy,” said State Police Union President Brian Williams, who was visibly shaken. “I don’t think there’s words that can express how awful and how tragic the situation is.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Col. John E. Mawn Jr. said in a written statement. “They have the full measure of our support and care, and they remain full members of our state police family.”

Mawn described Delgado-Garcia as “a fine young man” who devoted himself to the service of others.

“In his short time with the state police, Enrique demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to learn and a desire to deliver excellent police services to the people of Massachusetts,” Mawn wrote. “He made an immediate impression on his classmates and the academy staff.”

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has jurisdiction and is “currently reviewing all aspects of this matter,” state police said.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey said she was heartbroken and called the loss devastating.

“I’m heartbroken about the loss of Massachusetts State Police Trainee Enrique Delgado Garcia, who had committed himself to a career protecting the people of Massachusetts. He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service. This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique’s family and his State Police community in our hearts.”

Delgado-Garcia previously served as a victim witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our office’s thoughts and prayers are with he and his family at this time,” a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said.

Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security analyst who previously ran the state police defensive tactics program, says the curriculum includes 40 or 50 hours of training. It includes use of force situations, like a baton, pepper spray or handcuffs.

“Thousands of recruits have gone through and participated in the boxing program safely without any problems,” McGhee said. “I think what’s important to look at is: What were the controls? What were the safeguards?”

Earlier this month, Healey selected retired New Jersey Lt. Col. Geoffrey D. Noble to become the department’s new leader, starting in October. He will be the first colonel to come from outside the agency.

Two years ago, approximately 20 trainees at the academy were treated for injuries after being forced to do “bear crawls” across hot pavement.

