CNN - Regional

Green Day receives key to the city in Bay Area hometown of Pinole

KGO

    PINOLE, California (KGO) — One of the biggest rock bands to come out of the Bay Area was back in familiar territory on Sunday.

Members of Green Day were in Pinole, their hometown, for a very special occasion.

They received the key to the city in a ceremony held outside a 7-Eleven, right across the street from Pinole Valley High School.

It’s the the same location the band sings about in several of their songs.

Sunday’s ceremony was also a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of the band’s breakout album “Dookie.”

The band members also took time to sign a mural dedicated to them outside the store.

And they’re also now doing business with 7-Eleven. The store now carries Punk Bunny Coffee, Green Day’s own coffee company.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN

