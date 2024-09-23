Lamborghini owner shot during attempted robbery in parking lot at South Coast Plaza

By Mónica De Anda

COSTA MESA, California (KABC) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an attempted robbery at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, and the suspect remained outstanding Monday.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot near the Bloomingdale’s on Bristol Street. The Costa Mesa Police Department says the victim was approached by a suspect trying to rob him.

At some point, the suspect opened fire and struck the victim in the leg. Video from the scene shows a group of people huddled around the victim next to his Lamborghini SUV.

One witness described what he heard unfold.

“You just hear a gunshot and we just see all these people… I guess they looked like they were arguing, but they just started fighting and the guy just fell down to the floor,” the man said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said the incident was an isolated incident and there was not an immediate threat to the public. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, South Coast Plaza said, in part: “We are extremely grateful to Costa Mesa Police Department for its quick response. We wish the victim a full and speedy recovery.”

Just last month, shots were also fired after three suspects robbed two people at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Neither victim was injured by the gunfire.

In July, a 69-year-old woman from New Zealand was killed during another attempted robbery at that same shopping plaza.

