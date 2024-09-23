One person killed after mid-air collision between two planes in California

By Iris Salem, Joy Benedict and Dean Fioresi

LANCASTER, California (KCAL, KCBS) — One person is dead after two small planes collided mid-air in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the skies over 50th Street East and E. Avenue E, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash involved a single-engine Nanchang CJ-6 and a single-engine Yakovlev Yak-52, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Crews arrived to both locations where the planes landed, separated by about two and a half miles. One pilot crashed near 60th Street East and Avenue G and was uninjured.

The other pilot, only identified as a man believed to be in his 50s, died when he crashed near 47th Street East and E. Avenue F, authorities said.

“Only the pilots were on board the aircrafts,” said a statement from the FAA, who are investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No further information was provided from authorities.

Stephan Wilson was sitting about 50 yards away from where the deceased pilot crashed. He said he heard a disturbing pop in the sky shortly before he witnessed the small plane spiraling down before landing in a cloud of dust.

“I took off to see if he was alright or if he’d be alright,” Wilson said, noting that there was nothing he could do except call 911.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear if the two planes were flying together.

