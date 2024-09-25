The allure behind our true crime fascination: A psychological perspective

By Nahal Garakani

September 25, 2024 (LAPost.com) — In a world where we lock our doors at night, why do so many of us invite the darkest aspects of humanity into their homes through true crime stories? This contradiction reveals something that runs deeper than just entertainment – it’s a window into the human psyche.

One of the most iconic shows in the true crime genre is the long-running series “Unsolved Mysteries.” Since its premiere in 1987, this groundbreaking show has captivated audiences with its exploration of not only serial killers and other criminal cases, but also paranormal phenomena like UFO sightings and unexplained disappearances. The show’s enduring popularity speaks to our collective fascination.

The upcoming fifth season, set to premiere on October 2nd, 2024, on Netflix, promises to uphold the show’s tradition of presenting baffling and intriguing cases. According to Tudum, Netflix’s companion website, this new season will feature four particularly perplexing mysteries offering a blend of suspense and investigative detail.

Experts in criminal psychology say that unsolved cases tap into our innate curiosity and desire for closure. According to a recent YouGov poll, one in three Americans consume true crime stories that feature reenactments at least once a week. These narratives essentially provide a form of psychological escape.

But here’s the thing: it seems our minds are hardwired to tackle these real-life riddles, particularly when the consequences are high and the stakes are low.

True crime isn’t just about solving puzzles. It’s about an escape from the nuances of our own lives. We get to zone out and play detective, while analyzing clues and forming theories without any actual risk. This psychological dissociation allows us to see that the line between good and evil is not always black and white. We can step away from our realities and take note of what motivates people to commit gruesome crimes. These distractions by comparison, can make our own problems often seem tiny and insignificant.

While true crime appeals to many, its allure seems particularly strong for women. According to the Guardian, women tend to be more drawn to true crime than men. For example, knowing the thoughts and intentions of murderers can make us feel better equipped to face potential threats. Kerry Daynes, a forensic psychologist, explains that “the focus on female victims also creates a sense of empathy and engagement among female viewers.”

Psychology Today explains that many people think true crime stories are too graphic and unsettling. Yet, even more find them thrilling and full of suspense. It essentially connects us to life’s raw realities and strangely enough makes us feel more alive.

“Unsolved Mysteries” continues to evolve as it remains a prime example of how true crime content can satisfy our curiosity about the darker side of human nature while also serving as a platform for potential justice and closure for victims and their families.

As we continue to lock our doors at night, yet invite these dark stories into our homes, we also continue to reveal a fundamental truth about human nature: our need to understand.

