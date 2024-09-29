Hawaiian Humane Society brings justice to animal cruelty case with community’s help

By KITV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A dog is safe following a video released by Honolulu police of a woman beating a dog in Waipio.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the police asked for help identifying the woman seen on video hitting a dog before carrying it off. She has since been identified and has been ordered to appear in court for animal cruelty.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said they were able to identify the suspect with the help of the community.

“That’s what really mobilized this case and this path to justice for this dog was having a good samaritan come in and submit that Ring video footage for this person and getting tips from the community about who they were so that we can make sure that this never happens again, hopefully,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, Manager of Communications at Hawaiian Humane Society.

They will help build the case for prosecutors to pursue charges against the woman.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.