Texas police investigating death of woman whose body was found in a field

By Mycah Hatfield

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A woman’s death is under investigation after authorities said her body was found in an empty field on Wednesday in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made at about 7:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Subsea Lane. A landscaping service was mowing the yard when they found the woman lying in the grass.

Sgt. Jason Brown said there are “obviously some suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death, but he said they do not have a lot to go off of yet.

The woman is believed to be in her 20s or 30s and does not appear to be homeless, according to law enforcement. They have not been able to positively identify her yet.

While Brown said the woman does not have any obvious signs of trauma, he said sometimes that will be revealed later during an autopsy.

Based on what they saw Wednesday morning, Brown said they believed the woman came out to the field with the help of someone else.

The medical examiner will make the ruling on her manner and cause of death and work to identify her. Brown said they will work off of that information once it is available.

