El Taiger, Cuban reggaeton star shot in Miami, remains in critical condition as investigation continues, police say

By Hunter Geisel

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — Police said Cuban reggaeton artist Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, known professionally as El Taiger, remains in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in Miami on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a man shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV near NW 17th St. 10 Ave. CBS News Miami confirmed that the man was Zadivar.

First responders rushed El Taiger to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was placed on life support.

On Friday, City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales told reporters that the 37-year-old man remains hospitalized.

“We’re confident that we’ll get to the bottom of this and solve this incident,” he said. “It is a tragic incident that has shaken our local South Florida community.”

Morales said that detectives are working arduously to gather more evidence and are not identifying suspects now. He also said they know who the owner of the SUV that El Taiger was found, but they are not ready to identify them now.

Morales also said that though there are some circumstances and details of the incident that police are aware of, they are not ready to divulge further details because they do not want to risk the investigation’s integrity.

“If we determine that the case is criminal in nature, then we don’t want to risk our ability to prosecute those who are responsible, bring them to justice and bring any type of justice to the family or the victim,” he said.

Morales said since the police is still very early into the investigation, anyone with information should call (305) 579-6111 or (305) 471-TIPS (8477) to help with the case.

El Taiger is well-known in the Latin music scene, particularly for his contributions to reggaeton, a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.