Hilton guests protest due to lack of service from hotel workers strike

    HONOLULU (KITV) — Guests staged a protest at the Hilton Hawaiian Village main lobby yesterday demanding refunds due to impacts from the hotel workers strike.

Sources told Island News that guests are unhappy about the lack of services as workers walk the picket line.

The Hilton has not responded to comment on the situation.

It has been 10 days since Hilton workers went on strike and there’s still no word on when they’ll head back to the bargaining table.

The workers are demanding better wages and work conditions.

