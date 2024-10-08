Nonprofit marks milestone of supposrting over 10,000 families battling cancer

By Wakisha Bailey

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — For 16 years, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit Bringing Hope Home has supported patients and their loved ones as they navigate the financial and emotional stress of battling cancer.

The organization recently marked a major milestone in their mission: Since 2008, Bringing Hope Home has supported more than 10,000 families.

In just a few weeks Bringing Hope Home will host its 14th annual Ella Bella fashion show, the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, where they hope to raise more money to help even more families.

Families like that of Maureen Walsh, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer seven years ago.

“You never thought you’d be a person in need of help,” Walsh said. “One day my face fell. I thought maybe it was Bell’s Palsy or a stroke. It ended up being cancer. It had grown through my ear, up to my brain, down my neck, down my spine.”

She had two choices: Begin hospice or undergo immediate surgery that wasn’t covered by insurance.

“They cut a third of my head out and I had to go for radiation and chemo, but we did not have choice if I wanted to save my life,” Walsh said.

Since she had to pay most of her expenses out of pocket, Bringing Hope Home stepped in to give Walsh and her family some relief.

“We help with the day-to-day expenses. Rent, mortgage, utility bills, keeping the lights on, keeping the water running,” said Chief Operating Officer Amy Seybold.

Paul Isenberg co-founded the nonprofit after his late wife Nicole lost her battle to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“What gets me out of bed in the morning, it’s not the 10,000 families we helped, but the 10,000 families that get newly diagnosed,” Isenberg said.

Walsh is forever grateful to organizations like Brining Hope Home, and now dedicates her time to helping others.

“For that month it allowed my husband and I to sit down and navigate financially what this is going to mean for us, and slowly how we are going to dig out of this hole,” Walsh said.

Bringing Hope Home’s Ella Bella fashion show will take place on Nov. 8 at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill. More ticket and sponsorship information is posted on Bringing Hope Home’s website.

