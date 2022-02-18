Rupert Murdoch Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of media magnate Rupert Murdoch.

Personal

Birth date: March 11, 1931

Birth place: Melbourne, Australia

Birth name: Keith Rupert Murdoch

Father: Keith Murdoch, journalist and newspaper publisher

Mother: Elisabeth (Greene) Murdoch, philanthropist

Marriages: Jerry Hall (March 4, 2016 – present); Wendi (Deng) Murdoch (1999-2013, divorced); Anna (Torv) Murdoch (1967-1999, divorced); Patricia (Booker) Murdoch (1956-1967, divorced)

Children: with Wendi (Deng) Murdoch: Chloe and Grace; with Anna (Torv) Murdoch: James, Lachlan, and Elisabeth; with Patricia (Booker) Murdoch: Prudence

Education: Worcester College, Oxford University, 1953

Other Facts

Founder of News Corporation, Ltd., which has holdings in cable, film, television, internet, direct broadcast satellite television, sports, publishing and other fields.

Murdoch has been compared to William Randolph Hearst, who is often considered the founder of tabloid-style journalism.

Timeline

1952 – Murdoch’s newspaper publisher father dies, leaving him control of the News Ltd. company in Adelaide, Australia.

1954 – Murdoch begins running News Ltd.

1956 – Purchases Perth’s Sunday Times.

1960 – Purchases Sydney newspapers the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.

1964 – Starts The Australian, a national paper.

1969 – Becomes a London publisher when he gains control of the paper News of the World. Also acquires The Sun, which he transforms into a tabloid.

1973 – Expands to the United States by purchasing the San Antonio Express and the San Antonio News.

1974 – Moves to the United States.

1974 – Starts the National Star weekly tabloid to compete with the National Enquirer.

1976 – Purchases the New York Post.

1977 – Purchases New York Magazine, Corp., which includes New York magazine and The Village Voice. Murdoch has since sold both The Village Voice and New York magazine.

1979 – Forms News Corporation in Australia.

1981 – Purchases The Times of London.

1982 – Purchases The Boston Herald.

1983 – Purchases the Chicago Sun-Times.

1985 – Purchases Twentieth Century Fox from oilman Marvin Davis for $600 million.

September 1985 – Becomes a naturalized citizen of the United States.

1986 – Purchases several US television stations and creates Fox Broadcasting.

1987 – Purchases US publishing house Harper & Row for $300 million.

1988 – Sells the New York Post because of laws prohibiting ownership of newspapers and TV stations in the same market.

1990 – Merges Harper and Row and two other publishing operations into HarperCollins.

1993 – Purchases Star TV, a satellite television service based in Hong Kong.

1993 – Buys back the New York Post.

1996 – Launches the Fox News Channel.

1998-2004 – Owns the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

2000 – Treated for prostate cancer.

2004 – Shifts News Corp. incorporation from Australia to the United States.

2005 – Purchases Intermix Media, owner of MySpace.com, for $580 million.

2007 – Purchases Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

March 2011 – Murdoch’s son, James, is named News Corp.’s deputy chief operating officer and chairman and CEO of News International.

July 2011 – Sells Myspace.com for $35 million.

July 16, 2011 – Murdoch meets with the family of murdered teen Milly Dowler, and personally apologizes for the hacking of Dowler’s phone by News of the World staff. Murdoch issues an apology for the phone hacking via full page ads in seven national newspapers.

July 19, 2011 – Murdoch and his son, James, testify before Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee on the phone hacking scandal enveloping News Group Intl. During the testimony, a protester hits Murdoch with a pie made of shaving cream.

March 2012 – The months long FBI investigation into allegations of bribery by officials of a Russian subsidiary of News Corp., News Outdoor Russia (NOR), comes to light. NOR, a billboard company, paid to advertise in public space on government owned property. News Corp sold its interest in NOR July 2011.

April 5, 2012 – John Ryley, the head of Sky News, admits to authorizing journalists to hack into emails of private citizens. Sky News is owned by News Corp.

April 24, 2012 – James Murdoch testifies before an independent British inquiry into journalistic ethics. He insists that he knew little about the scale of phone hacking by people working for the News of the World.

April 26, 2012 – Rupert Murdoch testifies before the same committee. He admits to a cover-up of abuses at News of the World and apologizes for not paying more attention to the scandal.

June 28, 2012 – News Corp. confirms that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies, one company for its television and film assets and the other for its newspaper and book publishing entities. Once the split is completed, Murdoch will serve as chairman of both companies and will also serve as CEO of the media and entertainment company.

October 13, 2012 – Murdoch tweets about “scumbag” celebrities. Many speculated he was referring to singer Charlotte Church and television presenter Jacqui Hames after they met with British Prime Minister David Cameron to discuss the potential reform of Britain’s media laws. Murdoch tweets later that he wasn’t referring to “particular people” and apologizes for his language.

January 2015 – Following the Paris terror attacks, Murdoch is criticized for tweeting “Maybe most Moslems peaceful, but until they recognize and destroy their growing jihadist cancer they must be held responsible.” Later he tries to clarify his comments by tweeting “Certainly did not mean all Muslims responsible for Paris attack. But Muslim community must debate and confront extremism.”

January 11, 2016 – Announces his engagement to Jerry Hall, the former model who has four children with Mick Jagger.

March 4, 2016 – Marries Hall at Spencer House in London. The celebratory wedding takes place at St. Bride’s Church in London, the next day.

July 21, 2016 – Takes over as chairman and acting CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network as Roger Ailes resigns amid allegations by Fox employees of sexual harassment.

August 12, 2016 – Names Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy as co-presidents of Fox News to replace Ailes. The two will report to Murdoch.

December 9, 2016 – Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox strikes a deal to take full control of Sky, one of the world’s leading pay TV providers, in an offer that values Sky at $23.3 billion.

June 29, 2017 – The British government rules that Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox should not be allowed to purchase Sky without a further investigation. Fox says it will “continue to work constructively with the UK authorities.”

September 12, 2017 – UK culture secretary Karen Bradley says she intends to order an extensive review of 21st Century Fox’s $15 billion planned takeover of Sky because of concerns over “genuine commitment to broadcasting standards” and the increased influence it would give the Murdoch family over British media.

December 14, 2017 – The Walt Disney Company announces it is purchasing most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.

July 27, 2018 – Shareholders approve Disney’s purchase of most of 21st Century Fox.

September 22, 2018 – Comcast outbids 21st Century Fox for Sky. Days later Fox announces it will sell its 39% stake in Sky to Comcast.

December 9, 2021 – The Wall Street Journal reports that Murdoch has purchased Beaverhead Ranch, a cattle ranch in Montana, for over $200 million.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.