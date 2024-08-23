Manhunt in Germany after deadly stabbing attack at festival

By Benjamin Brown and Melissa Gray, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after three people were killed and four severely injured during a stabbing attack in the western German city of Solingen, police told CNN.

The attacker is on the run and police are treating the incident as a terror attack, said a German police spokesperson.

Police services are utilizing all available resources, including personnel and vehicles, and a large-scale manhunt is underway, the spokesperson added.

The attack occurred at a “Festival of Diversity” being held in the city, which is a three-day event marking the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding.

Images and footage from the scene showed several ambulances and police officers at the scene, as well as a helicopter flying overhead.

“This evening, all of us in Solingen are experiencing shock, horror, and great sadness,” The city’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, wrote on Solingen’s Facebook page.

“We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured.”

The mayor sent his prayers to the victims fighting for their lives and thanked the rescue and security personnel for their help. “I ask you, if you believe, pray with me and, if not, then hope with me,” he said.

According to the festival’s website, Friday was the start of the three-day “Festival of Diversity,” which would include music, food, performances, and family-friendly entertainment.

Bergisch Symphony Orchestra, the shared orchestra for the cities of Solingen and Remscheid, was scheduled to play on the main stage on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

