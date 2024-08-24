Police officer hurt in suspected arson attack on French synagogue

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Paris (CNN) — French anti-terror authorities are investigating a suspected arson attack on a synagogue Saturday morning that injured a police officer, the latest in a series of attacks in recent months that have unsettled France’s Jews.

The incident took place in La Grande-Motte, a southern seaside town not far from Montpellier. Observant Jews typically go to synagogue on Saturday morning to celebrate the Sabbath.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors confirmed in an email to CNN that they had taken charge of the investigation. CNN has reached out to local authorities for comment.

Outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on X that a municipal police officer had been hurt in the incident.

“Once again, our fellow Jewish citizens have been targeted,” Attal said. “In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never be intimidated.”

France’s Jewish community – the largest in Europe – has been subject to increasing harassment and violence since the October 7 terror attacks against Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Anti-Jewish incidents in the country nearly tripled in the first half of 2024 compared to the prior year, outgoing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier this month.

Attal said he would be traveling to the synagogue later in the day with Darmanin, who on X that the incident was “clearly criminal” and that “all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator.”

At the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, Darmanin has requested that prefects across France reinforce the already heightened security presence around Jewish institutions across the country, the ministry said.

Francois-Xavier Lauch, the prefect of the Herault department where La Grande-Motte is located, said in a statement on Saturday morning that he denounced the incident in “the strongest possible terms” and was en route to the scene.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.