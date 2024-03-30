

ZIP codes that have donated the most money to Joe Biden this year

Joe Biden speaking on stage in front of a partially visible sign that reads Biden President.

With the 2024 presidential election well underway, voters are again choosing between two familiar candidates as President Joe Biden squares off former President Donald J. Trump. Both camps are fighting for every available vote—and every campaign dollar.

So far this year, Biden has raised $16.9 million from individual donors—more than 40 times what Trump has raised. However, that’s mostly due to the large number of Republican primary candidates, as well as the fact that Trump donors tend to give smaller amounts.

To determine which of the country’s nearly 42,000 zip codes donated the most money to Joe Biden so far this year, Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records, released March 21, to compile a list of the top 50. This story considers only FEC-processed records from individual donors (as opposed to outside groups or committees), and zip codes had to have donated at least $1,000.

Each zip code is ranked by the share of donations given to the Biden campaign compared to all donations to presidential candidates from that zip code. In the event of a tie, the total amount donated was used.

The top 50 zip codes that have been most generous toward Biden’s campaign are largely located in Democratic strongholds California, New York, and Massachusetts. They include some of the most wealthy American neighborhoods, including Manhattan’s Financial District and Cambridge, Massachusetts, home of Harvard University.

But there were also some surprises on the list. Keep reading to find out the top 50 zip codes donating the most money to Joe Biden.



#50. 85747 (Tucson, Arizona)

Distant view of downtown Tucson.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,525 (87.1% of all donations)



#49. 21797 (Woodbine, Maryland)

A view of Woodbine from Annapolis Rock.

– Total donations to Biden: $10,375 (87.8% of all donations)



#48. 94606 (Oakland, California)

Aerial view of Oakland.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,380 (88% of all donations)



#47. 02421 (Lexington, Massachusetts)

Lexington town center aerial view in fall.

– Total donations to Biden: $9,515 (88.3% of all donations)



#46. 95776 (Woodland, California)

Woodland Opera House State Historic Park on a sunny day.

– Total donations to Biden: $7,020 (88.9% of all donations)



#45. 94028 (Portola Valley, California)

View from the summit of Windy Hill.

– Total donations to Biden: $312,069 (88.9% of all donations)



#44. 44074 (Oberlin, Ohio)

Memorial Arch at Oberlin College.

– Total donations to Biden: $4,450 (89% of all donations)



#43. 02118 (Boston, Massachusetts)

Boston historic skyline at dusk.

– Total donations to Biden: $16,712 (89.5% of all donations)



#42. 21386 (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

John W. Weeks Bridge with clock tower over Charles River.

– Total donations to Biden: $9,160 (89.8% of all donations)



#41. 30605 (Athens, Georgia)

Aerial view of downtown Athens.

– Total donations to Biden: $11,608 (90% of all donations)



#40. 40202 (Louisville, Kentucky)

Downtown Louisville.

– Total donations to Biden: $19,800 (90.8% of all donations)



#39. 93421 (Arroyo Grande, California)

Bridge at Arroyo Grande, Highway 1.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,000 (90.8% of all donations)



#38. 11236 (Brooklyn, New York)

Manhattan bridge seen from a narrow alley in Dumbo.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,319 (91% of all donations)



#37. 22303 (Alexandria, Virginia)

Row of houses in the Old Town area of Alexandria.

– Total donations to Biden: $4,675 (91% of all donations)



#36. 76015 (Arlington, Texas)

Globe Life Field and Loews hotel in background.

– Total donations to Biden: $13,575 (91.4% of all donations)



#35. 18370 (Swiftwater, Pennsylvania)

Waterfall on Swift River running through a gorge in a Pennsylvania forest.

a- Total donations to Biden: $5,500 (91.7% of all donations)



#34. 36606 (Mobile, Alabama)

Drone aerial view of Downtown Mobile.

– Total donations to Biden: $4,700 (91.9% of all donations)



#33. 17353 (Orrtanna, Pennsylvania)

Fall foliage in rural Pennsylvania.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,000 (92.3% of all donations)



#32. 96826 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Aerial view of Honolulu city near the beach.

– Total donations to Biden: $12,261 (92.5% of all donations)



#31. 02459 (Newton, Massachusetts)

Welcome to Newton sign in spring on Commonwealth Avenue.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,700 (93% of all donations)



#30. 19808 (Wilmington, Delaware)

Morning light on the buildings of downtown Wilmington.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,800 (93.2% of all donations)



#29. 24924 (Needham, Massachusetts)

Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,300 (94.6% of all donations)



#28. 21997 (Boston, Massachusetts)

The Boston skyline in early evening light.

– Total donations to Biden: $13,600 (94.7% of all donations)



#27. 49079 (Paw Paw, Michigan)

The business district of Paw Paw.

– Total donations to Biden: $8,226 (94.8% of all donations)



#26. 76542 (Killeen, Texas)

Residential neighborhood in Killeen.

– Total donations to Biden: $7,600 (94.9% of all donations)



#25. 84093 (Cottonwood Heights, Utah)

View from above of Cottonwood Heights.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,650 (95.2% of all donations)



#24. 55443 (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Minneapolis downtown skyline.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,600 (95.2% of all donations)



#23. 81430 (Placerville, Colorado)

San Juan Highway between Ridgway and Placerville.

– Total donations to Biden: $9,100 (95.8% of all donations)



#22. 30532 (Londonderry, New Hampshire)

Snow-covered scene of a rural home in Londonderry.

– Total donations to Biden: $18,010 (96.1% of all donations)



#21. 96745 (Kailua Kona, Hawaii)

A view of Kailua Kona with storm clouds overhead.

– Total donations to Biden: $15,200 (96.5% of all donations)



#20. 94707 (Kensington, California)

Aerial view of Berkeley and Kensington.

– Total donations to Biden: $7,636 (97.4% of all donations)



#19. 68310 (Greenwich, Connecticut)

A sailboat moored in front of a luxury waterfront estate in Greenwich.

– Total donations to Biden: $13,200 (98.1% of all donations)



#18. 19732 (Rockland, Delaware)

The view from Rockland dam looking north up the Brandywine river.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,300 (98.1% of all donations)



#17. 19802 (Wilmington, Delaware)

View across the water of Wilmington.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,825 (98.2% of all donations)



#16. 24901 (Lewisburg, West Virginia)

Hern’s Mill Covered Bridge in Lewisburg.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,750 (98.7% of all donations)



#15. 87191 (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Aerial view of downtown Albuquerque.

– Total donations to Biden: $27,000 (99.5% of all donations)



#14. 37551 (Hanover, New Hampshire)

Autumnal tree on a residential street in Hanover.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,500 (99.6% of all donations)



#13. 92173 (San Ysidro, California)

The San Diego Trolley arrives in San Ysidro.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,200 (100% of all donations)



#12. 59807 (Missoula, Montana)

Aerial view of Missoula.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,300 (100% of all donations)



#11. 48821 (Dimondale, Michigan)

An Amtrak train passes through Dimondale.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,343 (100% of all donations)



#10. 24821 (Wellesley, Massachusetts)

Aerial view of Wellesley Congregational Church and Central Street.

– Total donations to Biden: $5,650 (100% of all donations)



#9. 98651 (Underwood, Washington)

View of mountains and river on in Underwood.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,000 (100% of all donations)



#8. 24813 (Wellesley, Massachusetts)

Wellesley town hall.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,250 (100% of all donations)



#7. 37349 (Manchester, Tennessee)

Barn and two silos near Manchester.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,424 (100% of all donations)



#3. 35672 (Town Creek, Alabama) (tie)

Small waterfall from High Falls in Town Creek.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,600 (100% of all donations)



#3. 66052 (Bridgeport, Connecticut) (tie)

Downtown Bridgeport at dusk.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,600 (100% of all donations)



#3. 21164 (Boston, Massachusetts) (tie)

Boston skyline seen from across the water at sunset.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,600 (100% of all donations)



#3. 10045 (Manhattan, New York) (tie)

Times Square intersection with traffic and visitors.

– Total donations to Biden: $6,600 (100% of all donations)



#2. 24662 (Auburndale, Massachusetts)

Auburndale Park in the summer in Massachusetts.

– Total donations to Biden: $9,318 (100% of all donations)



#1. 24465 (Brookline, Massachusetts)

Boston Metro Green Line train on Beacon Street.

– Total donations to Biden: $10,250 (100% of all donations)