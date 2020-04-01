Police doing their part to make birthday memories for kids

Regional News

Mt. Juliet (WSMV) — Anyone with a birthday in March and April have been left in limbo trying to figure out when they are able to celebrate their big day.

For kids, this may be a little more difficult as this is typically something they look forward to. Hanging out with friends, eating cake and getting hyped up on an ice cream sugar rush.

Mt. Juliet Police have come together to ensure that the kids in their community do not lose their day because of COVID-19.

While following the CDC guidelines for maintaining proper, safe distances at this time, Mt. Juliet Police Officers will be making visits to kids on or near their birthday to help them celebrate.

Officers plan to pull up curbside at the child’s home, flash their blue lights, play “Happy Birthday” over the loudspeaker and give a gift to the one celebrating their birthday.

Any resident within the city limits of Mt. Juliet with an elementary school-aged child that has a birthday during this social distancing time period is eligible to sign up for this opportunity.

