Police: Husband shot, killed during fight over gun with wife

Oklahoma City, OK ( KFOR) — UPDATE: Oklahoma City police say the man has been identified as 39-year-old Deontay Andrews and was the suspect in the incident. The woman has been released pending further investigation.

An investigation is underway after a fight over a gun led to one person being shot and killed, police say.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. on Monday near S.E. 44th and Bryant in Oklahoma City.

Police tell KFOR a husband and wife were fighting over a gun when the gun went off and the husband was shot in the face.

The wife called 911 and her husband was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the wife is in custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

