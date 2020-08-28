Local organization creates PDX Jail Fund to provide money for bail, legal services; peaceful protesters march to Justice Center on Thursday night

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — In the 90 plus days of protests in Portland, there have been hundreds of arrests, with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon on Thursday confirming that 74 people are facing federal charges. As a result, a local organization has created a PDX Jail Fund, which helps provide money for bail and legal services.

On Thursday, a group of about 150 protesters gathered in front of the Justice Center. The group was organized by the Portland Black Youth Movement. People marched from Duniway Park and chanted through the streets, asking people to come out and join their march. The group demanded justice for Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by Wisconsin police.

The group of protesters on Thursday night remained peaceful and dispersed once they returned to the park.

The PDX Jail Fund GoFundMe page says it was set up by The General Defense Committee Local 1. It was created the day after riots and looting in May when only 14 people had been arrested. The page lists a number people can call if they’re arrested to get support and to get bailed out. Since the fund started, it has raised more than $1.3 million.

Earlier on Thursday, FOX 12 spoke with a man who said he was really grateful for the bail fund.

“It was very easy, they reached out to my attorney, funds were there the next day… honestly, it was kind of a life saver,” the man said. “I was in there for a probable cause hold, wasn’t charged with anything, by them getting me out, I was able to get back to work and stuff.”

