3-year-old boy, sole survivor of crash, remains in medically-induced coma

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

AMADOR COUNTY, CA (KOVR) — A toddler is fighting for his life after a crash in Amador County on Friday the 13th killed his mother and her boyfriend.

Truck driver Donna Ruhl was one of the first people who came upon the crash.

“I was around the bend when it all happened,” said truck driver Donna Ruhl. “I just came around the corner and there it was.”

Ruhl was heading southbound on Highway 49 between Jackson and Drytown around 3 p.m. that day when she saw the crash and jumped out of her truck.

“I have never witnessed anything like this,” said Ruhl.

She rushed to Brandon Harris and Rebecca Swafford, who were in a silver Jeep Cherokee off the road.

“I checked both of them and they were gone, and they looked like they were sleeping,” Ruhl said.

In the back was Swafford’s three-year-old son Luka Sheek. He was unconscious but alive.

“It had to be a miracle,” Ruhl said. “You never heard a voice coming from the back.”

According to California Highway Patrol, the Jeep was seen driving off the right shoulder of the road then sharply turning into the northbound lane – hitting an oncoming pickup truck.

“It was a heart-wrenching situation altogether,” said Ruhl.

Donna says the crash scene is something she’ll never forget. She hopes the community keeps Luka in their prayers – and has a message for the victims.

A toddler is fighting for his life after a crash in Amador County on Friday the 13th killed his mother and her boyfriend.

Truck driver Donna Ruhl was one of the first people who came upon the crash.

“I was around the bend when it all happened,” said truck driver Donna Ruhl. “I just came around the corner and there it was.”

Ruhl was heading southbound on Highway 49 between Jackson and Drytown around 3 p.m. that day when she saw the crash and jumped out of her truck.

“I have never witnessed anything like this,” said Ruhl.

She rushed to Brandon Harris and Rebecca Swafford, who were in a silver Jeep Cherokee off the road.

“I checked both of them and they were gone, and they looked like they were sleeping,” Ruhl said.

In the back was Swafford’s three-year-old son Luka Sheek. He was unconscious but alive.

“It had to be a miracle,” Ruhl said. “You never heard a voice coming from the back.”

According to California Highway Patrol, the Jeep was seen driving off the right shoulder of the road then sharply turning into the northbound lane – hitting an oncoming pickup truck.

“It was a heart-wrenching situation altogether,” said Ruhl.

Donna says the crash scene is something she’ll never forget. She hopes the community keeps Luka in their prayers – and has a message for the victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.