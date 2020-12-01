Free spay and neuter services offered to low-income Massachusetts residents

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — Second Chance Animal Services will host their first Spay/Neuter Voucher Day at their Springfield Community Veterinary Hospital on Tuesday.

The program provides free spay and neutering services to cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents and is made possible in conjunction with the Mass Animal Fund and local animal control officers.

The Second Chance Springfield hospital also offers full service veterinary care for all with subsidized rates for qualified households.

In addition, a weekly vaccine clinic by pre-registration offers rabies and distemper vaccines for $12, microchips for $20 and nail trims for $12.

Those interested in registering for the voucher day or learning more about the services offered at the veterinary hospital can visit the Second Chance website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.