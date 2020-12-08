More Hawai’i inmates test positive for COVID-19 at an Arizona prison

Regional News

Hawai’i i, USA (KITV) — 23 more Hawai’i inmates at an Arizona prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes weeks after the first inmate from Hawaii incarcerated at Saguaro Correctional Facility died due to COVID-19. The male prisoner was in his 60s, and was hospitalized for underlying medical conditions.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety reports there are currently 26 active positive inmate cases at the facility. Three are hospitalized.

More than 1,000 inmates from Hawai’i are serving their sentences at the facility.

