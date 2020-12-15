Asheville Regional is first airport in NC to receive global health accreditation

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has become the first in the state to achieve a global health accreditation. The recognition comes from Airports Council International.

The accreditation process consisted of an evaluation of the airport’s health and safety policies and procedures, with emphasis on best practices implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure health and safety of airport employees and passengers.

Although the accreditation isn’t required, staff said they did to better serve the community, especially during this difficult time.

“I think it speaks to the commitment of this airport and the leadership at the airport and the team to focus on excellence in providing a healthy and safe environment for everyone,” airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey said.

The areas of assessment included cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

