High school students give back to their own peers in need this Christmas

ALABAMA, USA (WALA) — Students at Fairhope High School are getting into the holiday spirit by choosing to help their very own classmates this Christmas.

The school has been adopting families for years to make sure no Christmas tree is left without presents.

This year, with more families than ever struggling to put food on the table, let alone fill stockings, students and staff pulled together to help their own.

“What we teach here, and some students know, some students have it and some don’t, and those that have it are always willing to help because they just love each other,” said Jon Cardwell, FHS Principal.

Throughout the year, they’ve collected anything from old prom dresses, to toiletries, to clothes, and even food.

After several months without school, more and more people are starting to appreciate that these halls are filled with more than just students and lockers.

“With school everybody thinks you just come here to learn, but we’re a service, and we try to help out our families and our kids as much as possible,” said Principal Cardwell.

Any student in need of supplies, thanks to school social workers and counseling staff, can have their needs met anonymously.

