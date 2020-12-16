Abandoned toddler’s plight leads to flood of adoption inquiries

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, MS (WAPT) — Minutes after news broke of a child abandoned at a north Mississippi Goodwill location, the phones started ringing and emails started arriving asking about adopting the boy.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services said they received a flood of offers to help, foster or adopt the 2-year-old boy.

The Southaven Police Department released surveillance photos that led to an arrest. The child was placed in CPS custody.

“Rest assured he is well and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper,” Chief Macon Moore said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

CPS officials said they were contacted by people from across the country, including California, New York and Florida, who were touched by the boy’s story.

“The overwhelming generosity of Americans is tangible in this scenario,” said MDCPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders. “While we cannot disclose information related to any child in need of protection, we are grateful and moved by the compassion of people everywhere. I am hopeful that this story will inspire awareness of the need to support all of the children entrusted to our care.”

Officials can’t comment on specifics of the case, per state law.

“While the media reports of this situation are drawing national attention, the ongoing need for individuals to serve as foster families and adoptive families is critical every day of the year for every child placed in MDCPS custody,” Sanders said.

“We will always need loving families to care for children, as well as the backing of the greater community to stabilize families and prevent trauma to children before it happens.”

MDCPS currently has more than 3,800 children and youth in care.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.