Former Talbert House employee indicted on sex charges involving victim he knew through work

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — A former employee of social service nonprofit Talbert House has been indicted on sex charges after allegedly having sexual contact with a person he knew through work.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joseph Deters said Kenneth Hackett was charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Deters said Hackett got to know the victim involved and her family through his employment with Talbert House.

Hackett is charged with having sexual contact with the victim on Sept. 13 while they were alone in his car.

If convicted of both charges, he faces the possibility of 10 years in prison and registration as a sex offender every six months for 25 years.

For the last four years, Hackett worked as a life skills coach at Talbert House, Deters said.

He previously worked at Hamilton County DDS, Brown County DDS and Envision.

“This case is disturbing because of what happened to this victim but also because Hackett has always worked with vulnerable children and adults.

We are concerned that there may be more victims who have not come forward,” Deters said.

