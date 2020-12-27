No significant change at Halema’uma’u Crater

Regional News

Hawaii (KITV ) — Saturday night’s high winds prevented Hawaii Volcano field crews from viewing and measuring the Kilauea eruption sites.

Photos from Sunday morning show no significant change.

The lava lake that formed from two vents on the west side is now 581 feet deep.

After over two years of inactivity and its collapse, Halema’uma’u Crater erupted on December 20.

United States Geographical Survey (USGS) reports there is no evidence of any activity outside of the crater.

USGS and Hawaii Volcano crews continue to closely monitor the recent eruption.

