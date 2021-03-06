Police: Good Samaritan robbed when attempting to help what he thought was a stranded motorist

Regional News

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Police are investigating an armed robbery after a good Samaritan reportedly pulled over to the side of the road to help a stranded motorist.

According to Henry County police, a man called 9-1-1 on March 1 and reported he was robbed while attempting to help a stranded motorist on I-75 south near the Jonesboro Road exit.

The man told police he was travelling on the interstate 75 and he noticed a red minivan pulled over on the side of the highway. The good Samaritan said as he passed the minivan, a man motioned for him to pull over on the side of the road.

The good Samaritan, believing the man needed help, pulled over and rolled down the passenger side of his vehicle so that he could talk to the stranded motorist.

The reported stranded motorist said he needed money so that he could get to his family in Florida.

According to Henry County police, the stranded motorist then began to lean into the victim’s vehicle and the victim asked the man to step back.

Moment later, the robber opened the good Samaritan’s door and told the victim to give him his money, according to police.

The victim reportedly saw a handgun on the alleged robber’s side, which frightened the victim, police said. The victim complied with the reported armed robber’s request and gave the robber $1,000, police said.

The good Samaritan was able to snap a photo of the alleged armed robber.

On Wednesday, Clayton County deputies began patrolling I-75 with hopes of locating the armed robber’s vehicle.

During a routine patrol, a Clayton County deputy saw a gray SUV on the side of I-75 south near Old Dixie Road. The deputy approached the vehicle and found the man suspected in the Henry County armed robbery talking to the gray SUV’s driver.

The deputy recognized the suspected armed robber from the alert posted by Henry County police.

The deputy arrested Nicolae Gunici at the scene.

According to the Clayton County sheriff’s office, deputies believe Gunici may have been in the process of attempting to rob the driver inside the gray SUV when police pulled up to the scene.

