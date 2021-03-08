International Women’s Day: With mom’s help, 9-year-old London Warren publishes book all about school and Covid safety

Regional News

CHICAGO (WBBM) — To help celebrate International Women’s Day, CBS 2’s Lauren Victory on Monday introduced us to an inspiring young lady putting pen to paper.

London Warren is 9 years old and is in the fourth grade. She has many talents – including gymnastics.

“I can spin on the bar and then go upside down,” she said.

But she also wrote and published a 30-page book with the help of her mom, April.

“I’m an author myself, and so London she came to me one day and she told me that she was interested in writing her own book,” April Warren said.

As schools around Chicago reopen for in-person learning, London wanted to help her friends understand how they can stay healthy and safe in the classroom.

Her book, “The COVID Monitor,” is about a young girl who explains to her mom how she plans to keep everyone at school safe when it reopens.

“She tells everybody to wear a mask and wash their hands,” London said.

She’s hoping her book will help kids better understand COVID, so we can finally put an end to that chapter.

“I hope to accomplish people to listen to COVID so it can be over very fast – because it’s been going on for a whole year,” London said.

The book was also translated into Spanish – with the help of London’s dad, who is fluent himself.

“It was a family effort,” April Warren said.

And that extra family time was London’s favorite part of the publishing process.

“I got to spend time with my mom,” London said.

And this inspiring mother-daughter duo is only just getting started. They are already in the process of writing a movie script for the book.

