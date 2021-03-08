Teen accused of making threat to middle school

Regional News

MIAMI (WFOR) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 15-year-old accused of threatening to commit a shooting at Pompano Beach Middle School.

BSO said the teen entered a virtual classroom at the school around 10:43 a.m. on Thursday and told the teacher and students, “You guys better hide. I’m gonna shoot it up.”

Investigators said the teen then turned on his video camera and began dancing.

The school was placed on a Code Red lockdown as a result of the threat, while deputies searched the campus and determined that there was no actual threat.

Detectives said the teen is a student at another school in Broward County.

They say the teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

BSO said the teen faces charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.

