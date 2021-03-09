North Carolina county makes changes after vaccine appointment number flagged as spam

Regional News

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Henderson County COVID-19 Call Center announced it has changed the way it will contact individuals on the COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist.

On Monday, the Henderson County Department of Public Health announced the Call Center has been made aware that the number used to contact individuals for vaccine appointments, 828-585-4700, has been flagged as spam. Officials do not know the cause of the problem at this point, but in order to work around the issue, the center will be making calls from different lines.

Officials say calls will come from a phone number beginning with 828-347-XXXX and that the last four digits will vary. There is a chance these numbers could also appear on the phone as spam. The Call Center encourages everyone on the waitlist still expecting a call to answer their phone when a number containing 347 as the middle digits appears.

Everyone who registers for the waitlist is assigned an ID number via email. County health officials say AdventHealth Hendersonville, Blue Ridge Health and Pardee UNC Health have set aside a portion of their allotments to help vaccinate those on the Henderson County Department of Public Health’s waitlist.

The assistance from our community partners means that the Call Center will be making calls to individuals with ID numbers 11,457 and under.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist remains open only to those eligible under Group 1 (healthcare workers ) and Group 2 (65 and older) at this time.

