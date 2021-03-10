Apartment building has been without stairs for nearly 1 month

Regional News

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — No stairs. That’s been the reality for families who live at a small complex near Washington and Bruce.

They said a crash stripped the stairs on Valentine’s Day, leaving them in limbo for nearly a month. On the second story, the tenants have been forced to get creative to climb up to the door.

The fight to get it fixed has been documented on TikTok in several posts that have gone viral. However, a solution could be coming soon.

“They use the ladder to get up there. Rumor has it that a car backed into it. Yup they’re still living in there,” said David Gois.

A car rammed into the stairs is probably a better way to put it. The crash created a very odd scenario for Gois, his wife and two kids who have lived in the apartment for nearly 11 years.

With no more stairs, they had to improvise going up and down. The neighbor downstairs demonstrated in a TikTok video how they were using a ladder and then put their foot in a chain to lift themselves over the railing.

“I have to climb over the railing first. To get to the chain rope. And then put my foot on the ladder. That is very difficult because you have to stretch your legs and bend down to grab the chain, and put your foot in the chain to guide yourself to the ladder,” Gois said.

What was even more difficult was getting his 8-year-old son down for the first time a few days after the stairs were gone.

“It was very difficult for my son. Had three our four people helping him get down including myself. The same way I go down and come up,” he said. “And he was nervous and scared as every child would.”

Gois said it’s been frustrating because the property managers haven’t communicated well about the repairs. The family left for a hotel and Gois said he’s been using his unemployment money to pay for the hotel. He was laid off a year ago as a cook due to COVID-19. But he said he has been told by management he will be reimbursed.

And things may be looking up.

The people downstairs said they got a call Tuesday that he’ll be put up in a hotel while new stairs are put in. But they don’t know when that will happen.

FOX5 reached out to managers but so far haven’t heard back.

