Coronavirus forces cancellation of Indian Wells

Sports

The declaration of a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley in California due to the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open international tennis tournament in Indian Wells.

“There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,” said Dr. David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California on Sunday.

“It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Outside of the grand slams, Indian Wells is of one of the tennis season’s most prestigious events.

