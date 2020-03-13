Premier League hit by decision to postpone all English football

Sports

The English Premier League — the world’s richest top-flight division — has been hit by the decision to postpone all professional football in England until early April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until Friday 3 April at the earliest,” said a statement on the Football Association’s website.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus.”

Friday’s decision came after a number of Premier League clubs, players and managers were impacted by COVID-19.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is self-isolating after testing positive, the club said in a statement on Thursday, leading Saturday’s match against Brighton to be postponed.

Arsenal has closed its London Colney training center — which it says will undergo a deep clean — and club personnel, “including the full first-team squad and coaching staff,” who had recent close contact with Arteta will also self-isolate.

“This is really disappointing, but I took the test after feeling poorly,” Arteta said in a statement on the club’s website.” I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to test positive for the novel coronavirus

Chelsea say the teenager “displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold” on Monday and stayed away from the training ground as a precaution.

The men’s team building will remain closed and staff who had recent contact with Hudson-Odoi, including the full first team, coaching and backroom staff, will also self-isolate as a precaution.

“As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days which I have recovered from,” the 19-year-old said in a video posted on Twitter.

“I am following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully will be back on the pitch very soon.”

