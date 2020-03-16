NFL draft to proceed, although public events are canceled

Sports

The National Football League has announced that it’s 2020 draft will go ahead as planned, but public events around the event have been canceled because of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Scheduled to be held on April 23-25, the annual player draft — which sees college players picked by professional teams — will be televised as normal.

However, following the cancellation of league-driven fan events, the NFL is exploring “innovative options” to keep fans involved.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.

More to follow