Serena Williams says social distancing has put her ‘on edge’

Sports

Serena Williams says she is “on edge” as the US tennis star revealed the impact self isolating is having on her psychologically amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-time grand slam winner said last week she would be entering into six weeks of “solitude” to take precautions against contracting COVID-19, only spending time with her family.

However, in a series of videos posted on her TikTok account, Williams detailed her experience so far, in particular her worries around the health of her two-year-old daughter Olympia.

“Now I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me crazy,” Williams said. “Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy.

“She (Olympia) coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that ‘angry Serena’ and then I got sad. I was like: ‘Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?’

“I just don’t know what to do, so instead of being relaxed I’m really under a ton of stress.”

Both the ATP and WTA announced this week there will be no tournaments played until June at the earliest.