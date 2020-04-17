Youth soccer team that survived Walmart shooting sends positive message during pandemic

Sports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The EP Fusion Girls' soccer team wants to make people smile during this difficult time.

The team published a video on social media (you can watch it in the video player at the bottom of this article) giving thanks to all essential workers.

"At first they were confused. They didn’t know why I wanted them to make a poster with only one word, so they were like, ‘coach is going crazy,’" head coach Luis Calvillo said. "Then I explained to them what we were going to do and everything. After that, everybody was happy about it.”

The team was fundraising outside the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3rd. None of the girls were hurt, but Calvillo was shot five times. His father, Jorge, was killed.

Another parent, Memo Garcia, was also shot multiple times. He is the only victim from the shooting that remains hospitalized.

Despite the suffering and trauma, coach Calvillo has a positive message to share.

"Time is the key to everything. We can’t rush things. The day still has 24 hours," Calvillo said. "Just live day by day. Enjoy the best of it."

The video also features pictures of parents or friends of the team who are essential workers.

Calvillo's life was saved by essential workers -- nurses and doctors. Saying thank you is the least he and his team could do.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. Every single one of them," Calvillo said. "They're putting their lives out there.”

Calvillo said his girls are anxious to be on the field together once again. But in the meantime, he's still holding virtual practice sessions via video chat.