El Paso native Steven Montez signing as undrafted free agent with NFL’s Redskins

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso native Steven Montez has a home in the National Football League.

After going unpicked in the NFL Draft, Montez is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins.

The Del Valle High School alum finished his collegiate career at Colorado, which tweeted confirmation of him becoming a Redskin on Saturday evening.

During his time at the University of Colorado as quarterback, Montez set more than 40 school records.

He left Colorado as the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Montez was invited to play in the Senior Bowl and also received an invite to the NFL Combine where he had a good showing.

