Qatar 2022 World Cup will feature an unprecedented four games per day during the group stages

An unprecedented four games per day will be played during the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

The first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East will see host Qatar open the 32-team tournament at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium on November 21.

Matches during the group stages — which will run from November 21 to December 2 — will kick-off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm (all local times).

With all eight stadiums within a 40-mile radius of each other, supporters can attend more than one game each day.

“With the aim of providing all teams with optimal rest between their matches, the group stage will last 12 days and, with four matches per day,” FIFA, world football’s governing body, said in a statement.

“The tournament’s compact nature — with no air travel needed to move between the venues — will allow organizers, for the first time, to optimize specific match demands for the benefit and comfort of fans, teams and media.”

The final on December 18 will be held at the 80,000 Lusail Stadium, which, along with Al Bayt, will also host a semifinal.

FIFA has said it will wait until the final draw for the tournament is held — “currently planned for after the March 2022 international match calendar qualifying window” — before assigning specific games to venues and time slots.