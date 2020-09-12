Late own goal gifts Locomotive FC 21- win over San Antonio FC

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - San Antonio FC got a little too cute Saturday night at Southwest University Park, and it came back to bite them in a major way.

San Antonio's Mitchell Taintor headed an El Paso corner kick into his own net in the 94th minute, gifting El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-1 home win.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, after both teams converted penalties shortly before the intermission.

Josue Aaron Gomez put El Paso up 1-0 in the 40th minute, and Luis Solignac answered with a penalty of his own in the 45th.

Solignac's penalty was met with some jeers from the crowd, as he chipped goalkeeper Logan Ketterer before slyly celebrating.

But El Paso got the last laugh in stoppage time, as well as another 3 points to their tally.

The win puts El paso two points back of Group C leader New Mexico United.

El Paso next hosts Colorado Springs this Wednesday night at 7:30.