MLB game is delayed after an armed standoff outside stadium

Sports

The first pitch of the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates was delayed 30 minutes after a standoff between police and an armed man at the Truman Sports Complex.

The complex in Kansas City, Missouri, houses Kauffman Stadium, where the Royals play, as well as Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

“At about 6:30 p.m., tactical officers developed a plan to use less lethal devices to secure the armed individual. The plan was successful and he was taken into custody without further incident. He was not injured. Two hand guns and a knife were recovered from the suspect,” according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.

The standoff lasted more than six hours. Police said the unnamed suspect “is under arrest on investigation of criminal charges associated with the initial shots fired at this time.”

The Royals were scheduled to throw out the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. CT. but announced on Twitter that the start was delayed to 6:35 p.m.

No fans were present at Kauffman Stadium as Major League Baseball is not currently allowing in-person game attendance.