Bryson Dechambeau added 40 pounds to boost game. This is what he ate

Bryson DeChambeau’s physical transformation has been remarkable in 2020. What’s equally remarkable is how quickly he’s started to reap major rewards.

The American bulked up — he added 40 pounds of muscle — during golf’s hiatus, allowing him to hit the ball further and test golf’s boundaries.

“Gaining strength, gaining distance, there’s a tremendous advantage there,” DeChambeau told CNN Sport’s Carolyn Manno. “I started to see massive differences really, really quickly, stressing the system to a whole new level.”

DeChambeau’s coach Chris Como added in an interview with CNN’s September Living Golf show: “We kept ramping up the club head speed during this downtime. He was physically very different and we started going after it.”

And all the hard work paid off, as DeChambeau won his first major on Sunday, romping to a six-shot victory at the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

To help bulk up, the 27-year-old has been consuming “up to 5-to 6,000 calories a day” according to his trainer Greg Roskopf, which has required a strict eating regime, with the emphasis on lots of protein and carbohydrates in his diet.

