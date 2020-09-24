AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19

Sports

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become the latest global athlete to test positive for Covid-19.

The striker made the announcement on Twitter, writing that he tested negative on Wednesday but positive on Thursday, ahead of a Europa League match against Bodø/Glimt.

“No symptoms what so ever,” the ever confident star said. “Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

AC Milan, Ibrahimovic’s team, has informed the relevant authorities and Ibrahimovic has been placed on quarantine in his home, according to a Thursday statement from the club. All other team members and staff have tested negative, and Ibrahimovic will not play in Thursday’s game.

The club did not say when Ibrahimovic would return to play.

Both the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend asymptomatic people isolate for 10 days after testing positive.