Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus, Egyptian Football Association says

Sports

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement on Friday.

The news comes the day before Egypt is due to face Togo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cairo.

“The coronavirus test taken by our national team has shown that our international player Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, has been infected with coronavirus after receiving a positive test result, although he is not suffering from any symptoms,” the statement, posted by the governing body on social media, read.

“The rest of the team had negative test results.

“Our international star has been subject to undergo medical protocol after our national team’s doctor, Mohamed Abou Elela,, liaised with his English club, Liverpool. In addition, he was requested to self isolate in his room and not make any contact with anyone.”

The Egyptian FA said Salah, 28, will undergo further tests “in the coming hours.”

CNN contacted Liverpool FC for comment but had not received a response at time of publication.

Salah’s positive test result adds to Liverpool’s growing list of personnel concerns. Defender Virgil Van Dijk is already out with a long-term injury, while Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho are also sidelined.