Philip Rivers surpasses Dan Marino on the NFL’s all-time passing list

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers moved ahead of Dan Marino on the NFL’s all-time passing list as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-17.

Rivers, who trailed Hall of Famer Marino by three yards ahead of Thursday’s game, found rookie running back Jonathan Taylor with his first pass to rise to fifth on the all-time list.

He ended the game with 308 yards — taking his career total to 61,666 — and one touchdown. Ahead of the 38-year-old are Brett Favre (71,838), Peyton Manning (71,940), Tom Brady (76,969) and Drew Brees (79,536).

“Those guys up there on that list, I don’t know that I’m in their category and that’s okay, but Dan Marino was on my wall,” said Rivers.

“He was a poster on my wall as a young boy in Decatur and Athens, Alabama, so it’s special.

“Thankful that I’ve been able to play long enough. Thankful that I’ve been healthy enough to play over 230 in a row now and watching Dan Marino, meeting Dan Marino at the Senior Bowl, playing against his teams, it’s all special.

“It’s all just special and thankful that here, at 38, I’m still getting out here and competing and playing the game I love.”

Running back Nyheim Hines scored twice on his birthday as the Colts moved atop the AFC South division and are now 6-3 for the season.

Rivers, who spent the first 16 years of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, signed for the Colts this year.

So far this season, he has passed Marino on the all-time completions list and also became the sixth player to throw 400 career touchdown passes.