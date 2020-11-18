El Paso Chihuahuas & Locomotive FC conducting virtual toy drive; donations could win you prizes

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations have announced a virtual toy drive – the Chico and Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy. The initiative will help raise money to purchase toys for children at Child Crisis Center of El Paso and the Lower Dyer Community Center, a proud partner of the GECU Foundation. The two organizations have been largely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chico & Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy is currently taking donations and ends on December 13th. A minimum of $5 is required for a donation. Patrons who donate will be entered to win a grand prize that includes jerseys, tickets to Chihuahuas and Locomotive games and more! The larger the donation, the more chances to win. Winners will be announced on December 14. The enter-to-win breakdown and prizes are listed below.

Donations enter-to-win structure:

$5 – 30 entries

$10 – 100 entries

$20 – 600 entries

$50 – 1,000 entries

$100 – 2,500 entries

The winner of the grand prize will receive:

Two Chihuahuas home jerseys

Two Locomotive jerseys

Two Chihuahuas caps

Two Locomotive scarves

Four vouchers to a Chihuahuas game*

Four vouchers to a Locomotive game*

*Mutually agreed upon. Restrictions apply. Opening and closing match for Locomotive are not eligible.

Ten winners will be chosen at random to receive a Chico and Ozzy fan pack. To enter, go to: https://elpasochihuahuas.regfox.com/chico-and-ozzy-holiday-giveback.