Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing for Covid-19.

His Mercedes team said that the seven-time Formula One world champion was self-isolating and had only mild symptoms.

“He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery,” said Mercedes in a statement.

According to Mercedes, Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time.

Hamilton woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed that a contact from before his arrival in Bahrain had tested positive. He took a further test and returned a positive result.

Mercedes said a replacement driver for this weekend would be announced in due course.

