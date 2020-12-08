Amid cancer treatment, tennis star Carla Suarez Navarro stays ‘active’ on court

Sports

Carla Suarez Navarro is back hitting on a tennis court as she undergoes cancer treatment.

The Spanish star, ranked No. 83 in the world, revealed earlier this year that she faces six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma — a form of cancer that originates in the lymph system, part of the body’s immune system.

On Sunday, she posted a video on social media of herself rallying with fellow player Sara Errani on a court in Barcelona, and four weeks ago she shared footage in which she was lifting weights.

Suarez Navarro’s last tournament was the Qatar Open in February and at the end of last year, she said 2020 would be the final season of her career.

Suarez Navarro, who has been ranked in the top 10 during her career, has also been posting updates on the progression of her treatment.

“I recently started the therapy,” she wrote in October.

“Following the medical advice and taking steps with hope and optimism. Many thanks for your warm messages during the past few days.”

In another post, she said it is “important that we stay active and optimistic. The body always appreciates it,” and then in November, she wrote: “Step by step, there’s less to go now. We’re going for another week of treatment.”

When Suarez Navarro revealed her diagnosis on September 1, she said she was “calm” and “willing to face whatever comes.”