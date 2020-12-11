Scores: Bi-District High School Playoffs

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - High school football playoffs are here, as bi-district action involves teams from the Borderland across multiple classes and divisions.

6A Divison I

Franklin 7 - Odessa-Permian 0

Midland Lee 35 - Montwood 0

6A Divison II

San Angelo Central 28 - Eastlake 21

Eastwood- Abilene High (Sat. 4pm)

5A Division I

Amarillo Tascosa 56 - Chapin 7

Lubbock Coronado 49 - Bel Air 7

Del Valle 21 - Lubbock Monterey 21

5A Division II

Horizon - Irvin

Ysleta - Burges

Parkland 0 - Austin 0

Canutillo def. Andress (Forfeit)