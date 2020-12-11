Scores: Bi-District High School Playoffs
EL PASO, Texas - High school football playoffs are here, as bi-district action involves teams from the Borderland across multiple classes and divisions.
6A Divison I
Franklin 7 - Odessa-Permian 0
Midland Lee 35 - Montwood 0
6A Divison II
San Angelo Central 28 - Eastlake 21
Eastwood- Abilene High (Sat. 4pm)
5A Division I
Amarillo Tascosa 56 - Chapin 7
Lubbock Coronado 49 - Bel Air 7
Del Valle 21 - Lubbock Monterey 21
5A Division II
Horizon - Irvin
Ysleta - Burges
Parkland 0 - Austin 0
Canutillo def. Andress (Forfeit)
